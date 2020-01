Dorothy Dalton LAWSON



Dorothy Dalton Lawson of Rockville, MD, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy G. Lawson; loving mother of Bill Lawson and Joan Jarrell; grandmother of Jonathan Lawson and Michelle Barnett; sister of Bill Dalton, Len Dalton and the late Evelyn; great grandmother of Andrew, Jaleh and Olivia. Service and interment private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Virginia 23058-5216.