Dorothy Mae lewis

Dorothy Mae, Usher from Enon Baptist Church, transitioned on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Leaves to cherish her son, Byron Lewis, Sr (Ingra); sister Barbara Bryant. Service at Temple of Praise Church, 700 Southern Ave, SE, on July 10, at 11 a.m.



