Dorothy Mae Locke
Entered into eternal rest peacefully, on December 18, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Locke, Sr and two sons, Gregory and Jessie, Jr. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, three daughters, Dorothy E., Diane, and Deborah; two sons, Paul and Kevin; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of homegoing celebration 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Bethesda New Life Gospel Church, 750 Kenilworth Ave., NE. Interment: Harmony Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Pope Funeral.