The Washington Post

DOROTHY LOWE

Guest Book
  • "Dot was one of my favorite people in the world. She and..."
    - Dorothy (Carolyn) Lowe
  • "Deepest condolences to family and friends. May God be with..."
    - James Blake
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Notice
DOROTHY F. LOWE, M.H.S.  

Passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was a resident of New Carrollton, MD. Survived by loving husband of 58 years, Clarence M Lowe; children, Cassandra, Clarence and Clarissa; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Chapel, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785. Visitation 12:30 p.m. until the time of service 1 p.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 18, 2019
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300