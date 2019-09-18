DOROTHY F. LOWE, M.H.S.
Passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was a resident of New Carrollton, MD. Survived by loving husband of 58 years, Clarence M Lowe; children, Cassandra, Clarence and Clarissa; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Chapel, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785. Visitation 12:30 p.m. until the time of service 1 p.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.