

Dorothy Luckett (Age 81)

(née Harris) "Dottie"



Of Springfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. She was born in Capitol Heights, Maryland on October 10, 1938, to Thomas and Ella Mae Harris.

After graduating from Suitland High School in Capitol Heights, Dottie married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Luckett. The couple enjoyed 49 years of marriage and raised four children in Woodbridge, Virginia. After a 17-year career at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Dottie and Raymond retired to New Smyrna Beach, Florida in 1992. She returned to Springfield, Virginia, in 2007, where she remained an active member of the community and of Messiah United Methodist Church.

Dottie is survived by her four children, Raymond Luckett (Tracey Luckett), Troy Ann Scaptura (Christopher Scaptura), Kirk Luckett, and Ruth Luckett, as well as 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of loving relatives and friends. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at Messiah United Methodist Church, 6215 Rolling Road, West Springfield, VA 22152.