DOROTHY B. MANERI (Age 99)  
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020; the beloved wife of the late Charles S. Maneri; sister of the late Jack (Selma) Berkowitz, the late Beatrice (Alex) Rosenberg and the late Grace (Harvey) Priceman; aunt of Judith (Harold) Zassenhaus, Sande (Robert) Weiskopf, the late Amy (Marc) Schaefer, the late Laura Rosenberg, Diane Rosenberg, Joanie (Randy) Hunn, Ann Beth (Connie) Priceman, Alan Priceman, Mariah Stancarone, Michael (Jane) Stancarone, Charles (Kate) Stancarone; great-aunt of Eric, Liza, Judd, Kipp, Jeffrey, Lori, Steven, Olivia, Zachary, Claire, John; great-great-aunt of Sydney, Jonah, Zoe, Austin, Clara, Hailey, Aubrey, Asa. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riderwood Jewish Community, C/o Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904 Online condolences may be made at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 4, 2020.
