DOROTHY MANLEY
DOROTHY J. MANLEY  
Dorothy J. Manley, 89, a 43-year resident of Chantilly, VA, passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Eugene T. Manley, Sr. She is survived by her children Eugene T. Jr, Robert, Debra and Kathleen, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, and friend.Final Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am, St. Timothy Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Rd, Chantilly, VA 20151. To livestream the Funeral Mass use the link provided, https://vimeo.com/event/475440/4c84b18edc Interment services at Arlington National Cemetery to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Salvation Army or The Shriner's Hospitals for Children.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
