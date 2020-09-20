DOROTHY MARDER
On Thursday, September 17, 2020, DOROTHY MARDER of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Z. Marder. Devoted mother of Daniel (Susan) Marder, Keren (Harris) Orzach and Naomi (Jeff) Baer. Cherished grandmother of Jacob (Tamar) and Jesse (Shannon) Marder, Zachary Baer, Sarah, Kayla and Elana Orzach and great-grandmother of Isaac and Ruben. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, 2 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.