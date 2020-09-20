1/
DOROTHY MARDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DOROTHY MARDER  
On Thursday, September 17, 2020, DOROTHY MARDER of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Z. Marder. Devoted mother of Daniel (Susan) Marder, Keren (Harris) Orzach and Naomi (Jeff) Baer. Cherished grandmother of Jacob (Tamar) and Jesse (Shannon) Marder, Zachary Baer, Sarah, Kayla and Elana Orzach and great-grandmother of Isaac and Ruben. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, 2 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved