

DOROTHY A. MARSHALL

(Age 79)



On May 27, 2019 at home, in Bowie, MD, with her family, lost her bravely fought 2 ½ year battle with cancer. Born in Jacobs Creek, PA to Mary (Zelesnik) and Victor Yachup. Married for 55 years to Michael J. Marshall. She is survived by her husband, Michael; daughters, Marianna Widmann (Art) and Barbara Ross (Art); son, Michael Marshall (Melissa); grandchildren, Steven Widmann, Andrew Widmann (Sophie), Angela and Victoria Ross, Abigail, Claire, and Leah Marshall. The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14720 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD, at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Crownsville Veteran's Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: