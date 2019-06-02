DOROTHY MARTIN
"Mema"
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She is survived by her children, Sandra (Charles) Buffalano, Alan Martin, Teresa (Mike) Mautino, Michelle (Dave) Hudgins, Colin (Cathy) Martin, Colleen (Rick) Cassidy, Tammy (Jack) Thompson, Dwayne Martin, and Darla (Tim) Sydnor; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Martin; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call at Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Wednesday, June 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online guestbook available at: