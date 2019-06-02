The Washington Post

DOROTHY "MEMA" MARTIN

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
826 W. Central Ave.
Davidsonville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DOROTHY MARTIN  
"Mema"  

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She is survived by her children, Sandra (Charles) Buffalano, Alan Martin, Teresa (Mike) Mautino, Michelle (Dave) Hudgins, Colin (Cathy) Martin, Colleen (Rick) Cassidy, Tammy (Jack) Thompson, Dwayne Martin, and Darla (Tim) Sydnor; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Martin; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call at Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Wednesday, June 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online guestbook available at:
Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.