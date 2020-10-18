DOROTHY MAXWELL

Dorothy Jane Maxwell (Age 96)
Dorothy Jane Maxwell went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Sandra Maxwell Harper, Dorothy Monroe, Michelle Scott, and Deborah Scott; son, James Adams; and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22 at Pope Funeral Home, 2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE, from 5 to 7 p.m. On Friday, October 23, a private family viewing will be held at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Maryland. The funeral will be live stream at 11 a.m. via Pope Funeral Home website (www.popefh.com
). Please call (301) 568-4100 on Thursday for instructions. Interment will be held at National Harmony Memorial Park.