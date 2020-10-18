1/1
DOROTHY MAXWELL
Dorothy Jane Maxwell  (Age 96)  
Dorothy Jane Maxwell went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Sandra Maxwell Harper, Dorothy Monroe, Michelle Scott, and Deborah Scott; son, James Adams; and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22 at Pope Funeral Home, 2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE, from 5 to 7 p.m. On Friday, October 23, a private family viewing will be held at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Maryland. The funeral will be live stream at 11 a.m. via Pope Funeral Home website (www.popefh.com). Please call (301) 568-4100 on Thursday for instructions. Interment will be held at National Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
OCT
23
Viewing
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
