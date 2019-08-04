HUDSON



Dorothy McClintock-Hudson

"Dottie" / "Granny"

December 19, 1918 - August 4, 2018



This is the one-year anniversary of our beloved matriarch Dorothy McClintock's transition to her heavenly home. We wish to thank all of you who have supported us during these difficult times. Your overwhelming love and caring through various forms of comfort are greatly appreciated and remembered. Special gratitude to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (especially, Father Frederick Close, Theodore Hudson and Lynne Gray); Greater St. Paul Baptist Church (especially, Reverend Dr. Floyd L. Patterson, Sr and the Bereavement and Usher Committees); and Beverly (Ret) Washington (All of Washington, DC). Granny was our angel in life, and now has expanded her wings to cover us in the thereafter. Our most precious gift, we thank you for loving us beyond existence. We miss, ache for, and love you a lifetime.