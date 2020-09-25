DOROTHY McDOWELL



Dorothy Harris McDowell

Dorothy Harris McDowell passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Bowie, MD after a long illness. She retired in 1990 from teaching in the D.C. Public Schools after 34 years. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She was a proud member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church for some 47 years where she served on the Diaconate and as an Elder. Her beloved husband, of 57 years, Dr. Hershel McDowell preceded her in death in 2014. She leaves behind, her daughter, Dr. Vesta McDowell Brown, and son, Mr. Samuel J. McDowell, three grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and a host other family members and friends. Service private.



