DOROTHY GOLOMB MILLER
Dorothy "Duffy" Golomb Miller died on Saturday, May 9, 2020: born December 29, 1931 in Baltimore, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Bernard Miller and son, Carl Frederick Miller. Survivors include grandchildren, Tiffany Marie Garrett and Samuel Alexander Miller; beloved caregivers, Gloria Eiland and Cynthia Pearson; and wonderful friends. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Canine Companions (cci.org
) or the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.