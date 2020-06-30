

Dorothy Millon-LADD

Dorothy Millon, M.D. died peacefully on June 18, 2020. Born in Germany, she emigrated to the United States in 1939 with her parents Paul and Charlotte Friedlander. They settled first in Baltimore, then in Los Angeles where both her parents taught at UCLA.After graduating from the University of Chicago Medical School in 1955, Dorothy relocated to the Washington DC area with her then-husband Milton Millon. She practiced medicine at Group Health Association (GHA), one of the earliest HMOs, before retiring in the 1980's. An early member of the Unitarian Church of Rockville (now UUCR), Dorothy was inspired to activism and social justice, lending her time in the 1960's and 70's to The League of Women Voters and Suburban Maryland Fair Housing. In March 1965, after Revered James Reeb, a Unitarian minister, was killed in Selma, AL, Dorothy and other church members traveled to Selma for the funeral and to march for peace and justice. This experience led her and other church members to create a Race Relations Task Force at the church which tackled issues both large and small in the Montgomery County, MD area. Years later, she was part of a church group which went to El Salvador to monitor elections there. It was also at UUCR that she met and later married Boyd Ladd. Together they enjoyed travel, activism and their community of good friends.After her retirement from GHA, Dorothy lent her efforts to Amnesty International, Physicians for Social Responsibility and So Others Might Eat, and was medical director of Mobile Med, which brought healthcare to underserved communities in the area. Her marriage to Milton Millon ended in divorce. She was predeceased by Boyd Ladd who died in 2009. She is survived by son, Dave Millon and his wife Pat O'Bryan of Royal Oak, MI and her daughter Stephanie Millon and her husband Al Fedorowsky of Richmond, VA. She is also survived by a stepson, Bob Ladd of Mebane, NC; and three cousins, Dorothy also leaves behind her dear friends, Jose Gamez and Lucia Gamez; and their sons, Alex and Carlos Gamez who were like grandchildren to her and to Boyd.Thanks go to the staff at Forest Side Memory Care in Washington, DC for their caring and support for the last five years.Memorial services will be held in the future.



