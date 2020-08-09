1/1
DOROTHY MOORE
Dorothy Delphine Moore  
Departed this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Genesis Nursing Home in LaPlata, MD. She is survived by sister, Shirley Moore Blair-Brown, one godchild, Melissa Snyder. Four nieces and nephews whom she raised, Gorham Eugene Blair, "Jr", Renee C. Moore, Ursula Evans, Nathan "Lamont" Moore, and Joseph "Sylvester" Plater and a host of loving nieces and nephews and other close relatives. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel, 20605 Aquasco Road Aquasco, Maryland 20608 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A Private Homegoing Service (By Family Invitation Only) will be held on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. You May View the Online Service at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yISBxY9RR8E&feature=youtu.beServices Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Rd. Aquasco, MD 20608 www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD 20608
(301) 888-1211
Memories & Condolences

