DOROTHY G. MORTON (Age 88)  

Transition from this world on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Dorothy was affectionally known to many as "Mama Morton". Truly she was a remarkable woman and a blessing to all. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Joseph Morton; two daughters, Sarah Boxley, Janis Jones; and one son Fred Gaines, Jr.; two brothers, Benjamin O'Neal (Mattie Belle), and Angus O'Neal (Sadie); two sisters, Oralee Proctor (Melvin), and Gladys Marks (Glen); son-in-law Theodore Waldrum; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and life long friends. Visitation 10 a.m., Friday, February 22, at East Friendship Baptist Church, Washington, DC, Services at 11 a.m. Interment: Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2019
