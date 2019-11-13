

Dorothy H. Nance (Age 84)



Passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her residence in Lorton, VA. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Tom) Nance-Roof of Fairfax, VA and Leslie (Craig) Wheelan of O'Fallon, MO; two grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Roof; her sister Linda Connors and extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jack S Nance Jr. She was born in Washington, DC, was a life-long volunteer and active in her church. She enjoyed travelling, knitting and spending time with friends and family. Her body has been donated to Georgetown University School of Medicine for research. The service will be held at Burke Presbyterian Church on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Burke Presbyterian Church, 5690 Oak Leather Drive, Burke, Virginia, 22015.