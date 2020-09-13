DOROTHY NORPEK

Dorothy S. Norpel Advocate for Fairfax County Parks August 10, 1921 - July 17, 2020
Dorothy was born on August 10, 1921 in Wynlock, Washington to Ruth and Alonzo Schweder. After college, Dorothy taught school until she volunteered for the Red Cross at the end of WWII and was posted to Japan. There, she married John Norpel before returning to live in Philadelphia where her daughters, Ruthanne and Marysusan, were later born. In 1955, the family moved to Washington, DC. and settled in Fairfax County where Dorothy became active in the neighborhood, serving as president of the Parklawn Civic Association for many years. For a time, she taught art classes for the Fairfax County Department. of Recreation. She was one of the founding members of Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. Girl Scouting brought Dorothy recognition as a troop Leader and certified camper. She also served for many years on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army. Dorothy became involved in local politics serving as a precinct captain, County Committee member, successful campaign manager, political advisor, and fund raiser. After serving two terms (1980-1988), on the Fairfax County Park Authority, she spent the rest of her life advocating for the Fairfax County park system. She received many awards for her efforts. For the last 25 years of her life, Dorothy's efforts were focused on Green Spring Gardens-her proudest achievement. She remained a volunteer there until she was 96. A socially distanced (masks required) outdoor celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Green Spring Gardens, 4603 Green Spring Rd., Alexandria, VA 22312, on September 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. To honor Dorothy's memory please make a tax-deductible contribution to the Dorothy Norpel Memorial Fund, in care of the Fairfax County Park Foundation. Proceeds will be used to enrich Green Spring Gardens. (Visit www.FairfaxParkFoundation.org
, or Call 703-324-8581.)