Dorothy Elizabeth O'Brien (Age 94)
On Friday, March 15, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Aloysius O'Brien; mother of Kathleen (Stanley) Walters; Robert (Theresa), Kevin (Leslie) and John (Molly) O'Brien; grandmother of Stanley and Elizabeth Walters, Maureen, Katie, John, Sinead and Fiona O'Brien. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901 (Valet Parking), Friday, March 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. and at Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, 20853 on Saturday, March 23, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, at a later date.