

DOROTHY SARAH O'CONNELL

(Age 101)



On Friday, September 6, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. O'Connell; mother of Joseph C. O'Connell, Jr., Susan Maier, Paul R. O'Connell and James P. O'Connell; grandmother of Erin Dausch, Timothy Maier, Christopher Maier, Keith O'Connell, Alexis

Ferris, Patrick O'Connell, Kelly Stroker, and Michael O'Connell. Also survived by 19 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, September 11, beginning at 10 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.