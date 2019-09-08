The Washington Post

DOROTHY O'CONNELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY O'CONNELL.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
72 University Blvd. East
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
72 University Blvd. East
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DOROTHY SARAH O'CONNELL  
(Age 101)  

On Friday, September 6, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. O'Connell; mother of Joseph C. O'Connell, Jr., Susan Maier, Paul R. O'Connell and James P. O'Connell; grandmother of Erin Dausch, Timothy Maier, Christopher Maier, Keith O'Connell, Alexis
Ferris, Patrick O'Connell, Kelly Stroker, and Michael O'Connell. Also survived by 19 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, September 11, beginning at 10 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.