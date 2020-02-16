DOROTHY LOUISE PAXTON
Dorothy Louise Paxton, of Hollywood, MD, on February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of George Paxton; mother of Michael R. Paxton (Kathleen), Susan M. Matthews (William) and Linda A. Paxton (Martin L'Etoile); grandmother of Lynda Kallay, Ryan Matthews, Brendan L'Etoile, Casey Policy, Colleen L'Etoile, Theresa L'Etoile, Michael L'Etoile and the late Christopher Matthews, great- grandmother of Jacob Kallay, Nikki Geld, Lucas Matthews, Frances L'Etoile, Barrow L'Etoile, Margaret L'Etoile, Lila Policy and Oliver Policy; great-great-grandmother of Rory Geld and Brinn Geld. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, Maryland on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to www.lifeconnectionmission.org
or mailed to Attn: Christie Anne Short, 23 Grey Pebble Ct. Germantown, MD 20878.
Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, P.A., Rockville, MD.