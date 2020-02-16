The Washington Post

DOROTHY PAXTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY PAXTON.
Service Information
Cole Funeral Services
4110 Aspen Hill Road
Rockville, MD
20853
(301)-871-1444
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
4101 Norbeck Road
Rockville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DOROTHY LOUISE PAXTON  

Dorothy Louise Paxton, of Hollywood, MD, on February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of George Paxton; mother of Michael R. Paxton (Kathleen), Susan M. Matthews (William) and Linda A. Paxton (Martin L'Etoile); grandmother of Lynda Kallay, Ryan Matthews, Brendan L'Etoile, Casey Policy, Colleen L'Etoile, Theresa L'Etoile, Michael L'Etoile and the late Christopher Matthews, great- grandmother of Jacob Kallay, Nikki Geld, Lucas Matthews, Frances L'Etoile, Barrow L'Etoile, Margaret L'Etoile, Lila Policy and Oliver Policy; great-great-grandmother of Rory Geld and Brinn Geld. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, Maryland on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to www.lifeconnectionmission.org or mailed to Attn: Christie Anne Short, 23 Grey Pebble Ct. Germantown, MD 20878.
Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, P.A., Rockville, MD.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.