The Washington Post

DOROTHY PEELER

Service Information
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Galilee Baptist Church
2101 Shadyside Ave
Hillcrest Heights, DC
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Galilee Baptist Church
2101 Shadyside Ave
Hillcrest Heights, DC
Dorothy Marie Peeler  

Entered eternal rest on December 16, 2019, survived by her sister Nancy Carter of PA, stepchildren, Gerolean, Nathaniel Jr. Prudero, Shernita (Fred) Jr., and Mildred. She is also survived by a host of other relatives. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Galilee Baptist Church, 2101 Shadyside Ave, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20746 10 a.m. viewing 11 a.m. service. Further Services and Internment will be held in Pittsburg, PA. Services are by Dunn and Sons Funeral Service.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 20, 2019
