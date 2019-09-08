

DOROTHY MAE PERRY "Dottie"

Vienna, Virginia

October 7, 1926 - July 8, 2019



At 92, Dottie passed away surrounded by family. Raised on a farm in Mazon, IL she graduated high school valedictorian. She married Bill Perry and they shared 50 years, raising five children. After her husband passed she traveled the world, made a host of new friends and got a second chance at love. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her son, Roger, her sister, and three brothers. She is survived by her daughter Jill, and sons Roy, Lee, and Richard.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on September 12, 2019, at Meadowlark Botanical Garden's Lilac Pavilion.