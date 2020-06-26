DOROTHY REGENSTEINER
1929 - 2020
DOROTHY REGENSTEINER  
Dorothy Regensteiner, who died on June 22, 2020, was born on February 5, 1929. She was married for 54 years to her dear husband, Max, who predeceased her by 16 years. She was a wonderful and much beloved mother to Judy, Naomi, Jeremy and spouses; grandmother to Mali, Allie, Liat, Alon, Hadas and Eitan; and great-grandmother to Niv. Dorothy was a woman who totally believed in her family and friends. She was their strong supporter and confidante. Throughout her life, she also sought to help those less fortunate than her. Her quiet but determined personality made her very well loved among all. She will be sorely missed. Services private. Donations in her honor may be made to Hadassah. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

