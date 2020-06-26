Dorothy Regensteiner, who died on June 22, 2020, was born on February 5, 1929. She was married for 54 years to her dear husband, Max, who predeceased her by 16 years. She was a wonderful and much beloved mother to Judy, Naomi, Jeremy and spouses; grandmother to Mali, Allie, Liat, Alon, Hadas and Eitan; and great-grandmother to Niv. Dorothy was a woman who totally believed in her family and friends. She was their strong supporter and confidante. Throughout her life, she also sought to help those less fortunate than her. Her quiet but determined personality made her very well loved among all. She will be sorely missed. Services private. Donations in her honor may be made to Hadassah. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.