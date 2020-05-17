Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY SHACKELFORD. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of PA 4100 Jonestown Road Harrisburg , PA 17109 (800)-720-8221 Send Flowers Notice

SHACKELFORD DOROTHY LEOLA THOMPSON THOMAS SHACKELFORD (July 26, 1933-May 2, 2020) On May 2, 2020, Dorothy Leola Thompson Thomas Shackelford, aged 86 years, residing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, peacefully slipped the bonds of life. Dorothy was born in Nashville, TN on July 26, 1933, the eldest child of Willie and Pauline Thompson. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Paul Thompson. She is survived by her sons, Courtland and Stephen Thomas; her granddaughter Amanda Patterson-Thomas and great grandson Cortland; her devoted sister, Grace Thompson Neely and brothers, William, Leslie, and David Thompson; and over 30 nieces and nephews. Her husbands, John W. Thomas and Arligues H. Shackelford preceded her in death, John in 2009 and Arligues in 2019 Dorothy was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, graduating from Pearl Senior High School in 1951. She attended Tennessee State A & I University, obtaining her Bachelor's degree in Science Education in 1967. She obtained her Master's of Science in Education from the Duquesne University. Dorothy continued her education, obtaining a Master's degree in Counseling Ministries from Methodist Theological School in Ohio in 1991. A pioneering educator, Dorothy was the first African-American teacher in Gallatin, TN and Meadville, PA. She taught in the Pittsburgh and the Columbus Public Schools and helped develop two Christian schools: Bible-Way Christian Academy in Columbus, OH and Reid Temple Christian Academy in Glenn Dale, MD. She served the needs of many as a Christian counselor. She was a member of Bibleway Church and Rhema Christian Center in Columbus, OH, St. John A.M.E. Church in Worthington, OH and Reid Temple AME Church in Glenn Dale, MD. A devout Christian, Dorothy, wove her appreciation of the blessings of Jesus Christ into every interaction of every day of her life, blessing untold lives along the way. She experienced gradual cognitive decline in the last years of her life. The sweetest woman that many of us will ever know will be sorely missed. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.She experienced gradual cognitive decline in the last years of her life. The sweetest woman that many of us will ever know will be sorely missed. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.

