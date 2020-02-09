The Washington Post

DOROTHY SHANKLIN

DOROTHY W. SHANKLIN (Age 81)  

Born January 5, 1939 in Washington, DC, lost her five year battle with cancer on January 17, 2020. She leaves to celebrate her life, her husband William Shanklin Jr. "Billy"; her daughter Sharon; (her three sons, Derick, Lonnie, Norman) and her husband Keith Greenidge; 15 other grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and special friends. She graduated from Spingarn High school in 1956, spent one year at Howard University Dental school before she went to work in the Federal Government. Dorothy did not want a funeral or have people looking at her after she had died. She donated her body to science research at the Uniformed Services University; thereafter to be cremated. Memorial Services were held by the family on January 18th, 19th, and 20th.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2020
