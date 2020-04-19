DOROTHY STADTLER SHEA (Age 101)
Of Arlington, VA died peacefully in her sleep on April 7, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Capt. Robert E. Shea, USMC (Ret.) and her parents John and Margaret Stadtler. Born in Washington, DC, Dorothy attended St. Ann's School, lmmaculata Seminary, Dunbarton College, and St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN. She was a teacher at Blessed Sacrament and St. Cecilia's, DC; Quantico, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC and Hawaii. Mass and interment will take place later at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Capt. Robert E. Shea USMC (Ret.) and Dorothy Stadtler Shea may be made to: The Marine Memorial Association, 609 Sutter St., San Francisco, CA 94102.