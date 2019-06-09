The Washington Post

Fun-loving and genuine, "Dot" made her heavenly transition on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Dot is remembered as a loving mother, caring friend and sister, doting Grandmama, Aunt Dot, a retired DC Public School teacher, and member of the Socialites, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc and Red Hatters. She was a devoted wife of 27 years until widowed. Dot's visitation will be held on Friday, June 14 from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at The Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 - 13th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
