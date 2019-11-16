The Washington Post

DOROTHY SMITH

Notice
DOROTHY HAMLIN SMITH (Age 87)  

Of Middleburg, VA, departed this life November 5, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory and to celebrate her homegoing her loving daughter Karen S. Brown; son-in-law Clinton Eugene Brown of Sterling, VA; granddaughter Tiona Natalie Brown of Fresno, CA; grandson Clinton E. Brown and wife Katisha Nicole Brown of Ashburn, VA; great-grandson Elijah Dominique Neal of Sterling, VA; brothers-in-law James W. Smith (Mildred) of Middleburg, VA and Channing D. Smith (Claire) of Annandale, VA; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Jackson of Fort Washington, MD, Barbara Taylor of Ashburn, VA and Rosina Jackson of Maryland. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Middleburg Baptist Church, 209 E. Federal St., Middleburg, VA 20117. The Rev. Dan Morgan Pastor. Interment will be held at the Solon Cemetery, Middleburg, VA immediately following the service. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, Serving No. Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Dir. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 16, 2019
bullet Smith
