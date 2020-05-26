

Dorothy Lee Soter



Of Springfield, VA, age 91, passed away at Sunrise at Silias Burke House, Burke VA, on May 19, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Soter Connell, son-in-law, Michael Connell, granddaughter, Christine Connell Primm (Husband Michael); grandson, Christopher Michael Connell; great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Caitlyn Primm; sister, Betty Lee Lush and her nephew, Michael Lush (Carol).

Dottie was born in Annapolis, MD and lived in Mayo, MD. She spent a lot of her time growing up at Beverly Beach, where she met Ken, the love of her life. She worked in Annapolis at the Navy yard, until her and Ken were married and moved to Virginia. She worked for an independent oil company (Wise) as their accountant. Later in life she returned to work for the Federal Government as an accountant until she retired. Dottie was very social and active in Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, White Shrine and the Ladies Oriental Shrine. These functions became part of her life. She met many friends that would be with her the rest of her life. A memorial of Dottie's life will be celebrated as she joins Ken at Arlington Cemetery on September 11, 2020 at 2 pm.