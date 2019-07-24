DOROTHY K. STEWART
(Age 90)
Dorothy, born September 28, 1928 in Bristol, CN, passed away surrounded by family and loving friends on July 13, 2019 at Montgomery Hospice. Dorothy is survived by many loving relatives and cherished friends. She was the heart and soul of her family. The best mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and just loved being with everyone. She will continue on in our hearts. A celebration of her life and memorial is being planned soon around Lake Inspiration. Donations can be made in her honor to Montgomery Hospice.