Dorothy R. Strong
(Age 94)
Of Greenspring Village, Springfield, VA died May 1, 2019. Born to Arthur and Myrtle Reeks on July 11, 1924 in Newburgh, NY. She graduated 6th in her high school class of over 200 from Newburgh Free Academy in February 1942. In August 1942 she entered The Lenox Hill Hospital school of nursing and graduated with top honors. The last six months of her nurses training was spent at the Army base hospital in Utica, NY where she cared for soldiers returning from the European and Pacific theaters. She worked at Lenox Hill until June 1946 when she married Benjamin B. Strong. They went to California where Ben went to college and she worked at Alta Bates Hospital. When Ben graduated they moved to the Washington, DC area and she went to work at Arlington Hospital. When her third child Mark was born she retired from nursing for 20 years and then took a refresher course through The University of Virginia. She then went to work at the Hermitage of Northern Virginia where she worked for 18 years. She is survived by her four children, Frank, Karen, Mark and Carl, six grandchildren, Marna, Tim, Ethan, Claire, Benjamin and Jennifer, and four great-grandchildren, Nolan, Vivian, Bryson and Brendan. A private service will be held in her honor at Washingtonville, NY at a future date. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the PVA<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />
in her name.