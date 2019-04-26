DOROTHY M. TAYLOR
Dorothy M. Taylor, affectionately known as "Ma Taylor", received her angel wings on, April 21, 2019. She was born in Toledo, OH and lived in Maryland for over 60 years. She will be missed by family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD for a Homegoing Service at 12 noon. Interment Monday, April 29, 2019, 12 noon at Forrest Cemetery, Toledo, OH. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.