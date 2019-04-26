The Washington Post

DOROTHY TAYLOR (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer AME Church
7707 Allentown Rd
Fort Washington, MD
Interment
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Forrest Cemetery
Toledo, OH
Notice
DOROTHY M. TAYLOR  

Dorothy M. Taylor, affectionately known as "Ma Taylor", received her angel wings on, April 21, 2019. She was born in Toledo, OH and lived in Maryland for over 60 years. She will be missed by family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD for a Homegoing Service at 12 noon. Interment Monday, April 29, 2019, 12 noon at Forrest Cemetery, Toledo, OH. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2019
