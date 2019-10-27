The Washington Post

DOROTHY TAYLOR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY TAYLOR.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Brookland Union Baptist Church
3101 14th St., NE
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Brookland Union Baptist Church
3101 14th St., NE
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

DOROTHY M. TAYLOR  

Departed this life on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Nehemiah Jr. (Nettie Elaine), Ivan George (Felicia Roderica) and Wayne Randolph (Vickie Michelle); two daughters, June Valerie and Patricia Elizabeth; five grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10 a.m. followed by Homegoing services at 12 Noon at Brookland Union Baptist Church, 3101 14th St., NE. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA on Wednesday, October 30 at 2 p.m. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.