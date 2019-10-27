DOROTHY M. TAYLOR
Departed this life on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Nehemiah Jr. (Nettie Elaine), Ivan George (Felicia Roderica) and Wayne Randolph (Vickie Michelle); two daughters, June Valerie and Patricia Elizabeth; five grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10 a.m. followed by Homegoing services at 12 Noon at Brookland Union Baptist Church, 3101 14th St., NE. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA on Wednesday, October 30 at 2 p.m. Arrangements by McGUIRE.