

Dorothy Jane Taylor (Age 100)



A longtime resident of Silver Spring, Dot died peacefully on November 22, 2019. She was the daughter of William Ray and Effie Mae Taylor and the sister of Millie and Jim. Raised in Washington, she had a 30 year career at the Bureau of Mines. She traveled extensively and was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church of the Reformation on Capitol Hill. Dot will be missed by her nieces and nephews, her great nieces and nephews, and her great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Reformation, 212 East Capitol St. NE, Washington, DC, with interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.