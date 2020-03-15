

Dorothy M. Tontodonato



On March 12, 2020, at the age of 93, of Adelphi, MD. Dorothy was predeceased by her husbands, John Hagarty and Anthony Tontodonato; sister-in-law Victoria Thompson Burton; and son-in-law Stephen Wolf. She is survived by six children, Kathryn Caggiano (James), Leah Wolf, Deborah Eddy, Pamela, Anthony, and Richard Tontodonato (Amy); 13 grandchildren, Michelle Caggiano West (Norman), Lenore "Lori" Caggiano Schoolfield (Clarence), Nicholas Caggiano (Rayleen), and Peter Caggiano, Andrew and Daniel Wolf, Stephanie and Jessica Eddy, Philip Rust, Luke Tontodonato, Katie Tontodonato Mulder (Kevin), Matthew and Kevin Tontodonato; three great-grandchildren, Ashley West Ishizuka, Allison West, and Kaitlyn Caggiano; and great-great-grandchildren, Kai and Emi Ishizuka. Dorothy is also survived by her sister, Joan Burton French (Thomas) and her brothers, Harry Burton (Victoria), William Burton (Frances), and Dennis Burton; and by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends may call at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 5205 43rd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 5205 - 43rd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781. The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care provided over the past five plus years by the staff of Hillhaven Assisted Living and Holy Cross Hospice.