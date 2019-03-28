DOROTHY TURNER

DOROTHY MAY CABINESS TURNER  

Went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 22, 2019. Survived by loving son, James Reginald; sister Emma Frances Hicks; sister-in-law, Helen Cabiness; nephews, James Minter, Alfonzo Hicks, Jr., Colonel Hawkins, III, Lt. Col. Roger M. Cabiness; nieces, Dr. Deborah B. Kirby, Wilma Moore, Monique Cabiness; first cousin, Daisy Golden, a host of great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends will unite for homegoing services Friday March 29 at Largo Community Church, 1701 Enterprise Rd., Mitchellville, MD. 10 a.m. visitation, Services 11 a.m. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.

Funeral Home
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 28, 2019
