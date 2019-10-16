Dorothy M. Turner (Age 93)
Passed away on October 14, 2019 in Springfield, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Turner. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Lee, Kenneth Payne (Judith), Joseph Turner (Sue), Teresa DeBarr (Lennie) and Lisa Dodd (Warren); 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday October 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.