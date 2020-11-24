1/1
DOROTHY UNKLE
Dorothy Brown Unkle (Age 78)  
Of Alexandria, VA, passed November 18, 2020. Mother to Kristine Cangianelli, Long-time girlfriend of Mike Alfieri, grandmother to Chelsea Pendleton, great-grandmother to Bradley, Winston, Madeline, and Josephine; sister of Marie Cranford, Delbert Jones and Albert Jones, and is also survived by a large, extended family. She enjoyed her daily walks, being adventurous and outdoors, amusement parks, and had a love for all animals. She had a kind heart and loved helping others. Her love and energy infected us all. Bitsy had a long career at the State Department, then worked various jobs that included volunteering. She always stayed busy and was one of the strongest women we ever knew. Service is private. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
