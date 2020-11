Or Copy this URL to Share

DOROTHY VIRGINIA COLE

Dorothy Virginia Cole passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Dorothy leaves to cherished her memories, husband, Clarence Cole; son, Dion Cole; and grandson, Dorian V. Cole a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 1, 2020, at William Reese and Sons Funeral Home, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD at 1 pm, service will commence at 2 p.m.



