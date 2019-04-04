DOROTHY LOUISE WATERS
Entered into eternal rest on March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Waters; mother of the late Gerald Waters; the late Thomas Waters Jr., David Waters (Sharon), Michael Waters and Kenneth Waters (Keith). Also survived by siblings Philippine Dudley, Phillip Thomas (Adrienne), Keith Thomas and Bridgette Biscoe (Michael); grandchildren Juan Dukes, Michael Dukes, Marcus Waters, Anthony Waters, Alana Kelly; three great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on April 5, 2019 at The Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20032, Viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Services entrusted to JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICE, PA. White Plains, MD.