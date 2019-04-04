DOROTHY WATERS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY WATERS.

 
 

DOROTHY LOUISE WATERS  

Entered into eternal rest on March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Waters; mother of the late Gerald Waters; the late Thomas Waters Jr., David Waters (Sharon), Michael Waters and Kenneth Waters (Keith). Also survived by siblings Philippine Dudley, Phillip Thomas (Adrienne), Keith Thomas and Bridgette Biscoe (Michael); grandchildren Juan Dukes, Michael Dukes, Marcus Waters, Anthony Waters, Alana Kelly; three great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on April 5, 2019 at The Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20032, Viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Services entrusted to JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICE, PA. White Plains, MD.
Religious Service Information
Temple of Praise
700 Southern Ave SE
Washington, DC 20032
(202) 561-0100
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.