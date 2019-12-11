DOROTHY LEWIS WATKINS "Dotty" (Age 92)
Of Taneytown, MD, on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Watkins. Devoted father of Jeffrey and Charles Watkins and Jennifer Clinger. Career spent in personnel with the Federal Government. Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Messiah United Methodist Church, 20 Middle St., Taneytown, MD. Inurnment to follow at Tom's Creek Community Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at