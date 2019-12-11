The Washington Post

DOROTHY "Dotty" WATKINS (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD
21787
(410)-756-6688
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah United Methodist Church
20 Middle St.
Taneytown, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Messiah United Methodist Church
20 Middle St.
Taneytown, MD
View Map
Notice
DOROTHY LEWIS WATKINS "Dotty" (Age 92)  

Of Taneytown, MD, on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Watkins. Devoted father of Jeffrey and Charles Watkins and Jennifer Clinger. Career spent in personnel with the Federal Government. Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Messiah United Methodist Church, 20 Middle St., Taneytown, MD. Inurnment to follow at Tom's Creek Community Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 11, 2019
