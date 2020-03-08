

Dorothy Helgaas Whitt



Of Vienna, VA passed away on February 26, 2020 at the Virginia Hospital Center due to complications following surgery for a broken leg. Dotty was 98 years old. She is survived by her four sons Gerry, Burt, Duane and Robin, their spouses, 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Of Norwegian descent, Dotty was raised in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She became a college grad, a commissioned officer in the US Army during WWII, a homemaker, Federal worker and gifted painter. She was also a voracious reader and will be remembered for her intellect, but even more for her direct approach to communicating with everyone who came to know her. There is no denying that Dotty loved us all and was equally loved in return.

Family and friends are invited to a remembrance service at the Vienna Baptist Church, 541 Marshall Road, Vienna, VA on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m.