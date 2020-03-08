The Washington Post

DOROTHY WHITT (1921 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY WHITT.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Vienna Baptist Church
541 Marshall Road
Vienna, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Dorothy Helgaas Whitt  

Of Vienna, VA passed away on February 26, 2020 at the Virginia Hospital Center due to complications following surgery for a broken leg. Dotty was 98 years old. She is survived by her four sons Gerry, Burt, Duane and Robin, their spouses, 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Of Norwegian descent, Dotty was raised in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She became a college grad, a commissioned officer in the US Army during WWII, a homemaker, Federal worker and gifted painter. She was also a voracious reader and will be remembered for her intellect, but even more for her direct approach to communicating with everyone who came to know her. There is no denying that Dotty loved us all and was equally loved in return.
Family and friends are invited to a remembrance service at the Vienna Baptist Church, 541 Marshall Road, Vienna, VA on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to United Service Organizations (www.uso.org) or Vienna Baptist Church (www.viennabc.org).
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon