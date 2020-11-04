WRIGHT Rev. Dr. Dorothy Ann Davis McKinney Wright Rev. Dr. Dorothy Ann Davis McKinney Wright made her earthly transition on October 15, 2020. Born on September 16, 1931 in Tillar, Arkansas, the fifth child of Mrs. Mattie Brown Davis and Rev. Silas Davis. Dorothy finished high school at 16 and attended Arkansas AM&N College (now University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff). She met and married Rufus W. McKinney while at UAPB and they both served on the championship Debate Team. Dorothy was a chartering member of the Delta Eta chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. while an undergrad. They graduated college together in 1953 and remained married for 25 years. Rufus took a job at the Labor Department which brought their young family to Washington, DC. Dorothy worked several jobs while raising her four children and found time to volunteer as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Jr. Neighbors, NAACP and the Urban League. Dorothy left her job as a chemist at NIH just before their move to Shepherd Park. From 1963 to 1967 Dorothy worked as a lab technician in the School of Dentistry at Howard University. Dorothy and Rufus attended meetings at the 12th Street YWCA that helped to organize the Church of the Redeemer Presbyterian USA. and she and Rufus participated in the 1963 March on Washington. Always an activist, she joined the League of Women Voters and later became a board member of Common Cause. In 1975 Dorothy began her studies at the Divinity School at Howard University while working full time as an editor at NASW and later as the Director of Community Food and Nutrition Program where she helped to launch the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and spearheaded the Capital Area Community Food Bank. Dorothy was ordained in the PCUSA in 1982 and left to serve as a missionary as the PCUSA's representative at the Institute for Church and Society in Nigeria. In Jos, Nigeria, Dorothy worked on creating lines of communication between the minority Christian community and the majority Islamic community. Dorothy married Dr. Leon Edward Wright, in 1988. That same year she became the Director of the International Designs for Economic Awareness (IDEA), a program sponsored by the PCUSA. In this position she organized laity and clergy trips to Mexico, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. In 1991 Dorothy served as interim minister for the National Capital Presbytery at; Takoma Park Presbyterian Church, Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, Northeastern Presbyterian Church, Ashburn Presbyterian, Capitol Hill Presbyterian Church, and Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church. She retired Pastor Emeritus from Faith Presbyterian Church in Pine Bluff, Arkansas in 2002. Dorothy loved to paint and was training to be a docent at the National Gallery of Art when she became ill. Rev. Dr. Wright was pre-deceased by her parents; second husband, and four brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her four children; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and one sister. A memorial service is planned for May 2021 at the chapel at Dunbarton on the campus of Howard University.In Jos, Nigeria, Dorothy worked on creating lines of communication between the minority Christian community and the majority Islamic community. Dorothy married Dr. Leon Edward Wright, in 1988. That same year she became the Director of the International Designs for Economic Awareness (IDEA), a program sponsored by the PCUSA. In this position she organized laity and clergy trips to Mexico, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. In 1991 Dorothy served as interim minister for the National Capital Presbytery at; Takoma Park Presbyterian Church, Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, Northeastern Presbyterian Church, Ashburn Presbyterian, Capitol Hill Presbyterian Church, and Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church. She retired Pastor Emeritus from Faith Presbyterian Church in Pine Bluff, Arkansas in 2002. Dorothy loved to paint and was training to be a docent at the National Gallery of Art when she became ill. Rev. Dr. Wright was pre-deceased by her parents; second husband, and four brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her four children; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and one sister. A memorial service is planned for May 2021 at the chapel at Dunbarton on the campus of Howard University.



