DOROTHY WRIGHT
DOROTHY CELIA WRIGHT (Age 94)  
On Friday, November 6, 2020, Dorothy passed away quietly in her home in Silver Spring, Maryland. Her gentle kindness, love, and giving nature touched everyone who knew her. She was the mother of Dallas P. (Cynthia) Wright, Jr., Teresa A. Wright (Michael) Driskell, and Patrick M. Wright; grandmother of Christopher D. (Monica) Wright, Timothy R. Wright, Michael P. Driskell, Jr., Jeannette K. Driskell (Jamal) Butler, and Paul W. Driskell; great-grandmother of Elena Wright, Porter Wright, Amelia Wright, and Mia Driskell. Dorothy was the devoted and beloved wife of Dallas P. Wright, COL US Army (Ret.), who preceded her in death January 21, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Luda Bridger, four brothers, and one sister. Viewing and service will be private. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, February 5, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or (800- 478-5833).www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
FEB
5
Interment
02:00 PM
Arlington National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
