

DOROTHY ANN BOSTICK HOUSTON

(Age 89)



Formerly of Huntington, WV, transitioned Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia. Dorothy, the oldest child of the late Ed and Mattie Edmonds Bostick, was born on March 23, 1930 in Huntington. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; and daughter, Michele. She is survived by one sister and one brother; three sons, Howard Stanley (Doris) Houston of Forest Heights, MD, Michael (Tammy Stanley) Houston of Huntington, and Steven (Dr. Monica Riley) Houston of Centreville, VA; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as numerous other relatives, friends, and church family. Funeral service will be conducted 12 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Full Gospel Assembly, 2101 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703 with Bishop Samuel R. Moore officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at