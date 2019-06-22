

DOROTHY ANN SALISBURY WHEELER

"Dottie" (Age 95)



Dottie passed away quietly at Capital Caring Hospice on October 13, 2018. She was born April 17. 1923 in Brookings SD and moved with her family, at age six, to Hallock MN. After graduating high school, she attended Bowling Green State College, were she meet her future husband, Roger E Wheeler. After Roger graduated and completed Officer Candidate School, Dottie traveled to Washington, DC where they were married. Their son James Franklin was born in DC just prior to Roger being assigned overseas. Upon his return, the family moved to Lincoln NE where Roger attended grad school. They then settled with Roger's parents in Ohio where their daughter Sandra Ann was born. Roger accepted a position with the Federal Government and moved the family to Alexandria VA where they have resided for over 70 years. Both Roger and Dottie were very active in local civic affairs and state politics. Dottie had a successful career working with Green Belt Consumers as Secretary to the BOD, The Reserve Officers Association Ladies Auxiliary, serving as National President and Executive Secretary. She later was Director of Volunteer Services, Assistant Director of PR and Assistant Administrator of Human Resources for Greater Southeast Community Hospital. After retiring, she and Roger owned Hallmark Gift Shops. When they retired from retail, they traveled the world.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, James A Salisbury and Zeta Forsee Salisbury, two younger sisters, Marilyn Adams and Helen Phippen and her husband of 65 years, Roger. She is survived by her children Jim (Marjorie) and Sandy of Alexandria VA; granddaughter Michelle (Eric); great grandchildren, Kelsey and Nathan of Georgia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Grave side services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on July 9. Guests should meet at the Administration Building no later than 12:30 p.m. Security personnel will direct you to the parking area.