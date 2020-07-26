Doug Brill
Doug entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence in North Bethesda, MD. He was born in in Champaign, IL. He was the son of the late Glenn and Bertha Brill. Due to his father's military career, he lived in several states as well as in England and Germany. Doug graduated from high school in Wiesbaden, Germany and received his Bachelors degree from George Mason University. His career spanned numerous years where he was in Human Resources Management with defense contractors or with IPOS (Initial Public Offerings). Doug served in the United States Air Force being stationed in Turkey and in Maryland. Doug is survived by his sister, Jane Brill of Fairfax; former wife, Julia Jensen of North Carolina and many relatives and friends whose friendships he treasured. Doug was active in high school reunions and Enduring Pride, a disabled veterans' association. Over the years he was happy to be a skilled tour guide of the Washington Metropolitan area to his friends and relatives. Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice or to Bethesda Cares. Please view family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
for details regarding future service and donations.