1/
DOUG BRILL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOUG's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Doug Brill  
Doug entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence in North Bethesda, MD. He was born in in Champaign, IL. He was the son of the late Glenn and Bertha Brill. Due to his father's military career, he lived in several states as well as in England and Germany. Doug graduated from high school in Wiesbaden, Germany and received his Bachelors degree from George Mason University. His career spanned numerous years where he was in Human Resources Management with defense contractors or with IPOS (Initial Public Offerings). Doug served in the United States Air Force being stationed in Turkey and in Maryland. Doug is survived by his sister, Jane Brill of Fairfax; former wife, Julia Jensen of North Carolina and many relatives and friends whose friendships he treasured. Doug was active in high school reunions and Enduring Pride, a disabled veterans' association. Over the years he was happy to be a skilled tour guide of the Washington Metropolitan area to his friends and relatives. Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice or to Bethesda Cares. Please view family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com for details regarding future service and donations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved